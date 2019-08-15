Anthony Pettis Was Ready To Face Conor McGregor At MSG Before Nate Diaz Fight

Spread the word!













Anthony Pettis is set for a big fight in the co-main event of UFC 241 when he takes on Nate Diaz.

Yet, that was not always the plan, as “Showtime” reveals he was offered Conor McGregor at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

“First it was McGregor and I was like let’s do it in Madison Square Garden,” Pettis said during the UFC 241 open workouts (h/t MMA Fighting). “Something fell off with that and then it popped up Nate and I was just like we’ll see what happens. Then he signed the contract and we’re here.”

But, it was never brought to the contract stage. Instead, it was just verbally discussed, but the former lightweight champ didn’t hesitate to accept.

“It was just mentioned,” Pettis said about fighting McGregor. “They’re like at Madison Square Garden. Like f—k yeah.”

Although Anthony Pettis didn’t get the McGregor fight he wanted, he is glad to be fighting Diaz.

“It doesn’t really matter. I’m fighting the best in the world,” Pettis said when asked if he would still like to face McGregor. “Nate’s one of the guys. He’s definitely a tough dude. Even though me and Nate have our problems, I respect his game.

“He’s a fan favorite fighter. He’s going to come and try to fight me. He’s not going to try holding me down for 15 minutes looking to sneak over a decision so I respect that about him.”

