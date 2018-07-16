Anthony Pettis Calls Out Nate Diaz & Former Title Contender

It didn’t take long for Anthony Pettis to get over the high of his latest win and started calling out fighters.

As seen on the main card of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the former UFC lightweight champion was able to score submission win in the second round over Michael Chiesa to put him back to his winning ways.

Over the weekend, Pettis took to his official Twitter account to call out two fighters – Nate Diaz and Al Iaquinta – for his next fight as he wrote the following as a way to get his next fight booked inside of the Octagon under the banner of the Las Vegas-based promotion:

“Yo @ALIAQUINTA I’m down 2 Fight @ufc said you are out indefinitely @NateDiaz209 what’s up don’t be scared homie #teampettis #fuckthediazbrothers @danawhite.”

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196. Since then, Diaz has been biding his time since a third bout has been off the table with McGregor.

It’s been documented that UFC President Dana White was attempting to make the next super fight that would see Diaz fight former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event but GSP wouldn’t take the fight and thus, it got nixed.

Iaquinta is coming off the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career as he agreed to step in on 24 hours notice and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event after the promotion was seeking a replacement for both Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway, which led to Khabib ending up winning the fight by decision along with the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

Iaquinta won’t be fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln despite the fact that the UFC officially announced the fight last month as it will not happen and now, there’s no word yet on when Iaquinta will fight again inside of the Octagon.