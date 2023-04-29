Former heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua has confirmed plans to face former WBC titleholder, Deontay Wilder in an end-of-year title-eliminator, appearing to puth the kibosh on a long-rumoured showdown against former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou for the duo.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid earlier this month on home soil, British heavyweight veteran, Anthony Joshua managed to land a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin.

As for Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion also returned to the winner’s enclosure for the November 2019, back in October of last year, returning triumphantly from a title loss with a thunderous first round knockout win over Robert Helenius.

Cameroon native, Ngannou on the other hand, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts competition since January of last year, successfully unifying the heavyweight titles under the UFC banner in a unanimous decision win over former interim titleholder, Cyril Gane in Anaheim, California.

Linked with an immediate transition to the squared circle following his departure from the UFC back in January, Ngannou also held important talks with Singapore-based promotion, ONE Championship this weekend.

Francis Ngannou has been linked with fights against both Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder

In recent weeks, talks have suggested Ngannou may be line for a boxing debut against either Joshua or Wilder later this year, however, according to former world champion, Joshua – a clash between Wilder and he looks all but set for December.

“On Instagram with KayPhysical on April 21, when asked if he would beat Wilder, Joshua said, “…That’s what’s happening,” Anthony Joshua said. “Kayphysical asked Joshua if it was happening in Dec., and Joshua laughed and said, ‘…It’s public news; we are getting it done. We are throwing down in Dec.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

News of a potential Joshua – Wilder clash comes hot on the heels of comments made by Matchroom Boxing leader, Eddie Hearn – who skirted a potential fight between Joshua and Ngannou in the immediate future.