Anthony Joshua targets title rematch fight with Daniel Dubois in boxing return: ‘The mojo is back’

Former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is seeking an immediate title rematch with current IBF gold holder, Daniel Dubois according to his promoter and Matchroom Boxing leader, Eddie Hearn — claiming the “mojo is back” for the veteran Watford boxer.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight world champion, has yet to book his return to action since he took on London champion, Dubois back in September, suffering a hellacious knockout loss.

Dropping to the canvas on multiple occasions throughout the bout en route to his fifth round loss, former world champion, Joshua was stopped early in the frame by Dubois, who countered beautifully on the ropes, flattening the former with a massive shot.

With the loss, Anthony Joshua’s impressive four-fight winning rise was halted, and he was sent back to the losing column for the first time since back-to-back losses to former undisputed world heavyweight kingpin, Oleksandr Usyk back in 2022.

Anthony Joshua chasing Daniel Dubois rematch for return fight

And targeting an immediate title rematch with Dubois next according to his manager, Hearn, Joshua is sure to have a keen eye on proceedings next weekend as the former takes on a soon-to-be common-foe in the form of Joseph Parker.

He’s just, you know, the mojo’s back, he’s (Anthony Joshua) back in camp, and he will be watching the Riyadh fight, the world heavyweight championship,” Eddie Hearn told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “In his mind, he wants to fight Daniel Dubois. Don’t forget, he’s a fighter. You know, you never get a fighter to look at the Dubois rematch and go, ooh, ooh, I won’t be taking that. They always want a revenge defeat, and it comes with a world heavyweight championship. So the (Deontay) Wilder fight I get, it was definitely not a fight that we ever considered after his defeat.

AJ is still, you know, to the disappointment of many people, AJ is still the money of the heavyweight division,” Hearn explained. “And we can really fight whoever we want, but AJ will do what he’s always done in his career, which is continue to take the biggest of challenges.”