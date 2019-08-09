Anthony Joshua Reveals Shocking Location For Andy Ruiz Jr. Rematch

Spread the word!













Anthony Joshua has revealed where his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. will be taking place, and nobody could’ve expected the selection.

Joshua took to Instagram today (Fri. August 9, 2019) and revealed that he will rematch Ruiz on December 7 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Check out the official announcement below.

“Neutral grounds – LETS GO – Dec 7th, time to be 2X – 258MGT”

There was a lot of back-and-forth between the two sides regarding where the fight would take place. Ruiz seemed concerned with going to the United Kingdom, suggesting the judging might be in favor of Joshua. In turn, Joshua likely wouldn’t have wanted the fight to take place in the United States or Mexico for the same reason.

As Joshua mentioned in his post above, the fight will take place on neutral ground in Saudi Arabia. The pair initially met back in June where Joshua put his unified heavyweight title up for grabs against Ruiz, who was a last-second replacement opponent for Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, who was pulled after failing several drug tests.

Ruiz shocked the boxing world by handing Joshua the first loss of his professional career, putting him away in the seventh round. It will be interesting to see how things go a second time around.

What do you think about the announced location for the Ruiz vs. Joshua II bout?