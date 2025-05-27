Anthony Joshua Poised to Headline Saudi Super Series with Back-to-Back Tyson Fury Blockbuster Boxing Bouts

Anthony Joshua is reportedly deep in talks for a three-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season, a move that could see him headline a heavyweight boxing trilogy in Saudi Arabia. The rumored package on the table? Two bouts against Tyson Fury – yes, that Tyson Fury, the self-styled Gypsy King who’s currently retired for the fourth (or is it fifth?) time, and a third fight against either Dillian Whyte or rising American Jared Anderson.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

If inked, this deal would make Anthony Joshua the main attraction in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing campaign to host the biggest events in boxing. Anthony Joshua is no stranger to the region, having already fought there twice, including his title-winning rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah and a hard-fought loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah. Additionally, he faced UFC and PFL heavyweight king Francis Ngannou in the country as well. He’s also been a Riyadh Season ambassador, so this would be less a leap and more a well-timed shuffle.

The real hook, of course, is the prospect of not just one, but two Fury vs. Joshua showdowns. Both men are now beltless, both are household names, and both are looking to remind the world they’re still relevant after recent losses, Fury to Usyk, Joshua to Dubois.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said the fight could be arranged with a single text message, if only Fury would put down the Instagram and pick up the phone. Hearn, never one to miss a sales pitch, claims the fight is easier to make than ever, with no titles to haggle over and a new spirit of cooperation between rival promoters. In his words, “It really is one phone call, just to say: ‘Here are the terms. You’re both not champions at the moment, but you’re both huge stars. Let’s just get on with it and make it happen.’”

But there’s a catch. Fury, for now, insists he’s happily retired, posting videos from Italian lakesides and reminding fans he’s won enough belts and taken enough punches to last a lifetime. Of course, Fury has retired before, several times, in fact, so no one is holding their breath, but everyone is watching his social feeds just in case he gets bored of the scenery.

As for the third fight in the package, Anthony Joshua could face Dillian Whyte, a domestic rival with whom he shares a long and occasionally testy history, or Jared Anderson, who brings youth, power, and a bit of American intrigue to the mix. Either way, it’s a high-profile option designed to keep the spotlight firmly on Joshua and, by extension, Saudi Arabia’s boxing ambitions.

Mandatory Credit: Julian Finney

Nothing is signed yet, but if this trilogy comes together, it could finally deliver the blockbuster nights British fans have been teased with for years, all under the bright lights of Riyadh. And if Fury does decide to dust off his gloves, don’t be surprised if it all starts with a cheeky DM.