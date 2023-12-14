Breaking – Anthony Joshua – Deontay Wilder fight in the works for March next in Saudi Arabia

Ahead of the pair’s return to the squared circle next weekend on the same card, former world championship holders, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder reportedly have a deal in place currently, to fight against each other on March 9. next – as part of another blockbuster show in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight world champion, is slated to headline next weekend’s Riyadh Season card in the Middle East, taking on Swedish heavyweight contender, Otto Wallin over the course of a main event clash.

As for Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight gold holder has been sidelined since October of last year, however, returns to fight former world champion, Joseph Parker in the co-main event of next weekend’s card in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua expected to fight Deontay Wilder next March

And according to a report from ESPN, amid years of speculation linking the duo to a massive heavyweight showdown, a deal is currently in the place for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to fight each other on March 9.

“Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have a deal in place for a March 9. fight in Saudi Arabia, sources tell ESPN,” Mike Coppinger posted on X. “The former heavyweight champs compete in separate bouts Dec. 23 and they must win to keep the bout intact. Joshua fights Otto Wallin while Wilder faces Joseph Parker.”

Watford native, Joshua has enjoyed a two-fight winning streak since dropping his belts to Oleksandr Usyk – defeating Jermaine Franklin in April of this year.

Back in August, Joshua managed to land a devastating seventh round finish over common-foe, Robert Helenius at The O2 Arena in London.

In his most recent outing, Tuscaloosa native, Wilder managed to snap a two-fight losing skid to current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, stopping Helenius in the opening round of their Brooklyn headliner in October of last year.

