Former undisputed WBA heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has found himself in the winner’s enclosure for the first time in over two-years, bouncing back to winning ways courtesy of a unanimous decision (118-111, 117-111, 117-111) victory over American challenger, Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Joshua, who made his London homecoming tonight against the now-21-2 professional, Franklin, managed to return to winning ways for the first time since defending his titles against Bulgarian veteran, Kubrat Pulev in a ninth round knockout in December 2020.

Scoring a unanimous decision victory over Franklin — who returned to the UK following a main event bout with common-foe, Dillian Whyte last year, Joshua, who had slumped to consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, and then Andy Ruiz Jr. in his last five professional walks, worked well behind a jab and counter right hand over the course of the twelve round limit.

Sharing a tense moment with Franklin post-fight, Joshua moved his glove toward the back of the latter’s head following the conclusion of the bout, before leaning in toward Franklin, weighing him backwards.

Once again pushing his glove toward Franklin, this time toward his face — Anthony Joshua and the former were corralled by security officials as teams from both sides attempted to enter the right.

Below, catch the highlights from Anthony Joshua’s decision win over Jermaine Franklin

