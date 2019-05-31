Anthony Johnson Set To Grapple Against Craig Jones At Submission Underground 9

Spread the word!













Anthony Johnson is set to return.

However, that return won’t take place inside mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Instead, “Rumble” will grapple against Craig Jones at Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground 9 event. The action airs on UFC Fight Pass from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon on July 7.

Sonnen made the news official on his Twitter page earlier today (Fri. May 31, 2019):

RUMBLE vs MR JONES. Cascade tickets or bridge city Fight Shop.

July 7, only on @UFCFightPass !

Heeeeeeeeeee’s BACK. @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/MPIb1f3pm2 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 31, 2019

Johnson hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since April of 2017. He suffered a submission loss to Daniel Cormier in their light heavyweight championship bout. To everyone’s surprise, Johnson actually announces his retirement from MMA immediately after the defeat.

There has been plenty of speculation as to whether or not Johnson could return to the Octagon. Many fans would love to see him matched up against Jon Jones, as it’s believed “Rumble’s” knockout power could provide Jones a challenge unlike any other he has ever experienced.

In the meantime, Johnson will be keeping busy on the grappling mat, and also serves as an ambassador for Bare Knuckle FC.