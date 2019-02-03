Anthony Johnson Announces Partnership With Bare Knuckle FC

Anthony Johnson announced a new partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and it’s not in a fighting role. The former UFC light heavyweight title contender had been rumored to make a return to the UFC for a heavyweight run but that never happened.

Following his loss to Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 210, Johnson dropped a bombshell. This was when he announced his retirement. It was his second title loss to Cormier, who also beat “Rumble” in 2015, and it ended Johnson’s three-fight winning streak.

During his first run with the UFC, he attempted to cut to welterweight. Following his release from the UFC, he wisely chose to fight at 205 pounds, rather than welterweight or middleweight. This decision paid off big for him as it resurrected his career in World Series of Fighting.

The promotion made the announcement when they posted the following on their official Facebook page:

BKFC is proud to welcome Anthony "Rumble" Johnson to the family! www.Bareknuckle.tv Posted by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Saturday, February 2, 2019

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani shed some light on the situation when he noted that “Regarding Rumble Johnson signing with Bare Knuckle FC, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Johnson isn’t fighting for them. It’s an ambassador type of role. He’s still under contract with UFC.”

Finally, Johnson issued the following statement on his official Twitter account:

“Listen I’m not fighting for Bare Knuckle…Dope organization and I can say that because I’m here at an event now. My job is FIGHTER RELATIONS ONLY. Who was the 1 that put it out there that I’m fighting?”

“Thanks to Bare Knuckle for giving me the opportunity to work with them. I’m looking forward to helping this organization grow! Fighter Relations is a perfect fit for me.”

