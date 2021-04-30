Anthony Johnson is disappointed that his Lightweight Grand Prix first-round fight at Bellator 258.

‘Rumble’ took to Instagram to send well wishes to Yoel Romero.

Today, news broke that Yoel Romero cannot participate in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix after failing a pre-fight physical.

The promotion did not disclose what ailment or injury led to the failed exam.

Bellator did confirm that they will select an alternative Grand Prix opponent for Johson as soon as possible.

The original bout would have been the Bellator debut for both fighters.

Hours later, Johnson sent Romero a message on Instagram.

“@YoelRomeroMMA [Broken heart emoji] with the news but whatever the issue is I hope Yoel gets back on his feet and able to compete again very soon. Sorry to the fans for the disappointment.”

With both fighters known for their knockout power, this fight was one of the most anticipated matchups of Bellator 258 and the lightweight tournament alike. With Romero’s status in limbo, Johnson will have to wait to see who Bellator selects as his first-round opponent and when the fight will take place. Rumors are already circulating that Julius Anglickas will likely fill the spot.

Like Johnson, we hope that Romero recovers from whatever ailment or injury caused him to fail the physical. For its part, Bellator made clear that Romero can reapply for clearance to fight in the upcoming months, so hopefully, he will make his debut at some point in 2021.

Who do you think Anthony Johnson should face as his first-round opponent for the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix?