Anthony Johnson Fires Off At Media Following Warrant Reports

Recently, reports surfaced that former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson had a warrant issued out for him following a missed court date.

Johnson had agreed to a plea deal following an arrest for domestic battery after picking up his girlfriend in a “football hold” against her will. After missing his court date, the warrant was reportedly issued. However, Johnson isn’t pleased with the way the story has been reported, claiming the media doesn’t have all the facts.

He took to his Instagram story and issued out the following message to mixed martial arts (MMA) media.

“Everyone, I’m okay, nothing is going on,” Johnson said. “Media as usual don’t know the facts and what’s true. Nobody did a fact check they just started writing just to get hits. One day someone in the media is gonna regret not putting the facts and yapping just to yap just cuz they read something. Then y’all media clowns are gonna run with your tail between your legs. Watch.”

Aside from his legal issues, Johnson is expected to make his return to MMA competition next year at heavyweight. This is something MMA fans have been calling for ever since Johnson unexpectedly retired and began bodybuilding in his spare time.

Now, with an even more ridiculous physique to go with some of the scariest knockout power MMA has ever seen, Johnson is ready to terrorize the heavyweight division upon his return.

What do you make of Johnson's comments after the recent reports?