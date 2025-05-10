Anthony Cacace Drops Leigh Wood in the Eighth, Forces Corner to Throw in Towel – Cacae vs. Wood Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Anthony Cacace Forces Leigh Wood to Throw in the Towel - Cacae vs. Wood Highlights

Anthony Cacace delivered another spectacular showing against Leigh Wood inside Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday.

After a dominant start in the first three rounds, Wood started to turn it up, though his success would be short-lived. As we got into the second half of the fight, the speedy jab of Cacace was clearly becoming a big problem for Wood, who seemingly had little answer.

gettyimages 2213824321 612x612 1

Wood’s frustrating began to show in the eighth after Cacace dropped him with a barrage of strikes that sent him staggering back and into the ropes. Since Wood used the ring ropes to stay upright, the referee initiated his standing eight-count, much to the chagrin of Wood.

READ MORE:  Jack Della Maddalena doubts UFC rival Ian Garry is actually a father: 'I don't think that's actually his son'
gettyimages 2214414106 612x612 1

Wood ultimately made it out of the eighth, but it all came crashing down one round later.

With less than a minute to go in the ninth, Cacace unleashed another flurry, including a handful of uppercuts punctuated by a vicious body blow that got a very clear reaction from Wood. Cacace moved in looking for the kill shot, prompting Wood to quite literally run away from his opponent.

That was all Wood’s corner needed to see. They quickly threw in the towel, bringing a merciful end to the onslaught.

gettyimages 2213831765 612x612 1

Official Result: Anthony Cacace def. Leigh Wood via TKO (corner threw in the towel) at 2:15 of Round 9.

READ MORE:  Reinier de Ridder Reveals What He Told Bo Nickal After UFC Victory
gettyimages 2214413980 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Anthony Cacace vs. Leigh Wood:

READ MORE:  Jasmine Jasudavicius Calls Out Soaring UFC Ticket Prices Ahead of Montreal Fight

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts