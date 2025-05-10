Anthony Cacace Drops Leigh Wood in the Eighth, Forces Corner to Throw in Towel – Cacae vs. Wood Highlights

Anthony Cacace delivered another spectacular showing against Leigh Wood inside Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday.

After a dominant start in the first three rounds, Wood started to turn it up, though his success would be short-lived. As we got into the second half of the fight, the speedy jab of Cacace was clearly becoming a big problem for Wood, who seemingly had little answer.

Wood’s frustrating began to show in the eighth after Cacace dropped him with a barrage of strikes that sent him staggering back and into the ropes. Since Wood used the ring ropes to stay upright, the referee initiated his standing eight-count, much to the chagrin of Wood.

Wood ultimately made it out of the eighth, but it all came crashing down one round later.

With less than a minute to go in the ninth, Cacace unleashed another flurry, including a handful of uppercuts punctuated by a vicious body blow that got a very clear reaction from Wood. Cacace moved in looking for the kill shot, prompting Wood to quite literally run away from his opponent.

That was all Wood’s corner needed to see. They quickly threw in the towel, bringing a merciful end to the onslaught.

Official Result: Anthony Cacace def. Leigh Wood via TKO (corner threw in the towel) at 2:15 of Round 9.

Check out highlights from Anthony Cacace vs. Leigh Wood:

WHAT A WALKOUT! 🤩



Nottingham Forest fan Leigh Wood walks out in Nottingham. 🔊🔥



🎥 @DAZNBoxing #CacaceWood



pic.twitter.com/l6JD0gDJoZ — Boxing Orbit (@boxing_orbit) May 10, 2025

Things are HEATING up in Nottingham! 🔥#CacaceWood | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/1hXhg4uTxm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 10, 2025

Anthony Cacace connecting in round six 👀#CacaceWood | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/Grr8bAD1Lx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 10, 2025

Anthony Cacace DROPS Leigh Wood!!! 😱😱#CacaceWood | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/JNrhHYdW0x — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 10, 2025