‘Another Bender’: Justin Gaethje Responds To Conor McGregor’s Latest Retirement

Spread the word!













Gaethje Mocks McGregor Retirement

Justin Gaethje didn’t seem to care much for Conor McGregor’s retirement.

Following UFC 250 last night, McGregor announced that he would be retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Of course, this would usually be a bombshell announcement except for the fact that it is the Irishman’s third retirement announcement in four years. Not many observers in the mixed martial arts world took it seriously as a result and Gaethje was among them.

“Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender 🥃 #propershit #ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250”

Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender 🥃 #propershit #ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 7, 2020

Gaethje and McGregor have exchanged heat words of late.

“The Highlight” was previously campaigning to fight McGregor for months. Now the tables have seemingly turned following Gaethje’s interim title win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 last month with the Irishman now looking to fight him next.

The pushback towards that fight appears to be one of the reasons why McGregor has no interest in the sport right now as his retirement appears to be genuine at the moment at least.

“They should have just kept the ball rolling,” McGregor told ESPN. “I mean, why are they pushing [Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje] back to September? You know what’s going to happen in September? Something else is going to happen in September, and that’s not going to happen.

“I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with, and they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on. Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight – me and Justin for the interim title – and just kept the ball rolling.”

Gaethje preferring to face Nurmagomedov over McGregor first likely played a role as well.

What do you think of the whole situation?