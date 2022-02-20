Anis Hemissi was found guilty of murder that happened back in 2019 in London, England.

Hemissi was a Swedish kickboxer turned killer for hire. He accepted money to kill the victim, Flamur Beqiri on his doorstep in front of his wife and son.

According to Sky News, “Hemissi was part of a team of four killers sent from Sweden to assassinate Mr Beqiri as part of an escalating feud between two criminal networks.” According to reports, Hemissi was disguised as a litter picker in the leading minutes of the murder. Beqiri was shot eight times in front of his family.

According to Sky, Beqiri was involved in some serious crimes as well. He was involved in a crime family that was feuding with the people that hired Hemissi. Beqiri allegedly was an international drug dealer, but his wife denies all the allegations regarding organized crime around him. He was also the brother of Misse Beqiri, a former cast member of UK reality series Real Housewives of Cheshire.

A video of Anis Hemissi disguised and walking around the south London area was used as evidence in the court hearings.

The killing took place on Christmas Eve of 2019. The video shows Hemissi scouting out the victim’s property for the best place and time to make the hit.

Hemissi denied being the hitman and denied knowing who Beqiri was.

“Hemissi denied being a professional hitman during his trial and told the jury he was in London to ‘watch Netflix and chill’ with a woman he met online. He told jurors he had never heard of Mr Beqiri, had no motive to murder him and had not been paid to do so.” (Transcribed by Sky News)

Hemissi is due to be sentenced next week.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.