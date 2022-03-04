A fuming Scottish tattoo artist tried to bite a police officer after his arrest caused him to miss a UFC fight he was very much looking forward to watching.

David Gilroy had planned to stay up into the early hours of the morning on October 25, 2020, to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Justin Gaethje in what ended up being the final fight in the career of ‘The Eagle’.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old police arrived at the address he was set to watch the UFC event at and he was subsequently arrested. It’s not clear what led to Gilroy being detained but it was noted that he had been drinking alcohol while waiting for UFC 254 to start.

The MMA fan was taken to St Leonards station in Edinburgh and placed into a holding cell before three officers entered the cell to explain the custody process to Gilroy.

Fiscal depute Christine Brownlie claimed in court that Gilroy “reacted by lunging towards” officer Paul Richards and attempting to bite him on the arm.

Ross Gardner, who defended Gilroy in court, claimed that officers hit his client with a “leg kick” in the station.

The solicitor added: “It wasn’t planned that the night would end up like this.”

Gilroy pleaded guilty to assault and was subsequently fined £380 according to The Daily Record.

How angry would you be about missing a big UFC card?

