Andrew Tate Beats Up 60 Men During Publicity Stunt in Dubai: ‘He Must Feel So Alpha’

Andrew Tate claims to have sparred with 60 men in a matter of hours on Saturday.

The always controversial kickboxing star took to social media over the weekend, claiming that he engaged in three-minute rounds with 60 different people at his TKMMA Gym in Dubai.

Andrew Tate just held an event where he fought 60 guys for 3 minutes each 😳 pic.twitter.com/nfBDZacuFE — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 10, 2025

Andrew Tate talking shit during his fighting 60 men in 1 night event 😭 pic.twitter.com/jUr5cEeOwb — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 12, 2025

“I put a message in Thewarroom one month ago with a time and a date,” Tate wrote on X. “Saying I would fight any member who shows up. Yesterday I fought 60 men, back to back. One 3min round each, 1min break. Everybody hurts. Nobody could stop me. War is forever.”

In the above clip, Tate can be seen sparring with multiple individuals of varying skill levels, some of them out-of-shape people off the street, while others carried some semblance of experience. Still, Tate pummeled everyone. At least, everyone in the footage they were willing to show.

While Tate (sadly) has his fair share of fans, there were plenty of people left unenthused by Tate’s decision to show off against a bunch of inexperienced individuals.

“He must feel so alpha fighting people who don’t know how to properly throw a punch,’ one critic posted on X.

“He’s been training and fighting since a teenager,” another wrote. “NONE of his opponents had ANY experience. He might as well have been fighting children.”

Former UFC standout attends andrew tate publicity stunt

Among those people in attendance was former UFC fighter Luke Barnatt, who actually handed Tate a loss in his amateur MMA days.