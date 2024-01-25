Controversial influencer Andrew Tate accuses former UFC champ Sean Strickland of stealing his gimmick

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing world champion, rose to prominence in 2022 thanks to his controversial and often misogynistic views on multiple social media platforms. Today, Tate is largely out of the limelight while he awaits trial on a slew of serious charges, including rape and human trafficking. But that hasn’t stopped the British-American from offering his unique take on a variety of topics.

Recently, Tate accused former middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland of copying everything he “teaches” despite getting nothing but hate in return from the UFC star.

“So he says ‘hates me’ on a podcast but then copies everything I teach. I’m not mad. Glad there’s more people who understand – We must free minds,” Tate wrote in response to a clip of Strickland on X.

Following his impressive performance against Israel Adesanya last year, Strickland slammed Andrew Tate during a podcast appearance, referencing an incident where Tate was allegedly pretending to be a webcam model and stealing money from other men.

“To see the way he talked with no remorse, it wasn’t, ‘You know what, man? I did something so morally wrong,” Strickland said on the Full Send Podcast. “I took advantage of men, I took money from men,’ it was like, ‘No, f*** them. I’m a con artist, I’m a piece of s***.’ “So, Andrew Tate, you guys, if you want to look up to a guy, look up to a guy like Jordan Peterson. He understands masculinity, honesty, how to be a f****** man, but I’m telling you, Andrew Tate, he’s not your messiah. He would turn you out for a dollar. He’s a f****** pimp, he’s a w****.”

Following his somewhat controversial split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, Sean Strickland suggested that he may make a run for public office once his mixed martial arts career is in the books.