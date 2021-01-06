Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will meet rising contender Tom Aspinall in a key divisional matchup on February 20.

The fight is sure to act as a big test for both competitors. Arlovski will be 42 by the time he next steps in to the octagon, and will be looking to continue his recent run of success. ‘Pitbull’ has won back-to-back fights, and three of his last four, posting victories over Ben Rothwell, Philipe Lines, and Tanner Boser. Prior to his hot streak, he found himself on a 2-8-1 stretch. A win in his next fight against a streaking prospect could finally silence those who doubt he has anything left in the tank.

After making an impressive debut in 2020, England’s Aspinall will make his third UFC appearance against a man with nearly 5-times his fight experience and over 10-times his number of UFC bouts. Aspinall opened a number of eyes with two quick finishes in his first year in the promotion, first stopping Jake Collier in 45 seconds before scoring a 95-second TKO over Alan Baudot. Overall, the fast-rising prospect has registered 5 straight first-round stoppages since being disqualified for an illegal elbow in May 2016.

The February 20 Fight Night event is shaping up to be a big one for the heavyweight division. It is set to be headlined by the recently re-scheduled Derrick Lewis vs Curtis Blaydes matchup, and also features longtime contender Aleksei Oleinik taking on Chris Daukaus in another ‘Veteran vs Prospect’ showcase. As of this time, the event does not have an announced location or venue.

