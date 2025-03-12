Former Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski Books His First Fight Following UFC Exit

Andrei Arlovski is back!

‘The Pitbull’ was released from the UFC last summer after suffering his fourth-straight loss against Martin Buday via split decision. Now, the former heavyweight titleholder is set to make his first appearance of 2025 under ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship banner.

According to the promotion’s official Instagram, Arlovski, 46, will square off against Terrance Hodges, a 40-year-old veteran who has competed in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. Hodges has lost his last five fights and has not seen his hand raised since November 2019.

Arlovski competed inside the Octagon 41 times and captured both the undisputed and the interim UFC heavyweight titles along the way. His biggest victories came against Tim Sylvia, Fabricio Werdum, Ben Rothwell, Roy Nelson, Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva, and Frank Mir.

The Pitbull’ also competed for Strikeforce, World Series of Fighting, ONE Championship, and the short-lived Affliction MMA promotion.

Andrei Arlovski joins a stacked DBX 1 lineup

Before booking his DBX debut, Arlovski was drafted to the Global Fight League’s Team Los Angeles where he will continue his MMA career. At DBX 1, he will compete in four-ounce gloves, with a ruleset that allows for both elbows and conditional ground and pound.

Check out the current lineup for DBX 1 below: