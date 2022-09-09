Andreas Michael reflects on Khamzat Chimaev after his backstage altercation at UFC 279: He ‘has the heart of a Lion.’

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach Andreas Michael has taken to social media to reflect on his student’s backstage brawl which took place with Kevin Holland prior to the scheduled UFC press conference.

UFC 279 has undoubtedly been one of the most unique fight weeks so far. At the time of writing one half of the main event, Khamzat Chimaev is currently 7.5 pounds overweight, and questions are now circulating about whom Nate Diaz will face in the main event of UFC 279.

Prior to all this commotion, Andreas Michael was full of praise for his student following his confrontation with Kevin Holland and Team Diaz backstage which ultimately led to the press conference being canceled.

Despite the rumors circulating Andreas Michael has claimed the chaos ensuing yesterday’s incident had been exaggerated greatly however not everyone left the way they entered.

“What happened was that Khamzat went inside by himself, then he came and it started with Kevin Holland and gave him, like, a boot in the chest.”

“Then they started whatever they’re doing and then the Diaz crew came in and they started doing what they were doing. But nobody got injured, thank God.”

Andreas Michael responds to rumours surrounding Darren Till

One of the rumors circulating throughout social media following the incident was that Darren Till had been stabbed during the ordeal. Something that clearly was never going to be true. However to put minds at ease after some regarding the entire matter and to get the truth out Michael spoke on Till on his social media ensuring all that the scouser was in a good way.

“Darren didn’t visit the hospital, so everything was good, guys,” Michael said. “That’s what happened.

“We’re here to fight in the cage, not in the streets. Fifty-to-one, things like that — sportsmen, sportsmen, that’s what we are. Sportsmen. So let’s f****** be sportsmen and stop all this s***. On Saturday, we’ve got a fight coming up and that’s the most important thing.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

What do you make of Andreas Micheal’s comments?

What do you make of the UFC 279 backstage brawl? Exciting or unprofessional?