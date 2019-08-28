Andrea Lee Signs Extension Ahead Of UFC 242 Bout

Spread the word!













Women’s flyweight contender Andrea Lee has signed an extension to her current deal ahead of her next bout.

Lee last outpointed Montana De La Rosa in June to make it three wins out of three under the UFC banner. She was initially planning to fight later on in the year so that she could spend time with her daughter.

However, the UFC offered her a top-five opponent in Joanne Calderwood at UFC 242 on September 7 as well as a new six-fight extension to her contract — an offer she couldn’t refuse:

“I was hoping it could be a little bit later but they told me right away it would be early September and I figured, ‘what the heck?,” Lee told BJPENN.com. “I figured I would go ahead, get this fight, I was able to renegotiate my contract so I’m gonna get paid more and I’m hoping to not have to fight for the rest of the year. I figured I would go ahead and get it out of the way and then I can enjoy the rest of the year, spend time with my daughter and enjoy the holidays.

“It was time to renegotiate since this would’ve been the last fight on my contract. For this contract, I renegotiated for six-fights and I’m happy with it.”

Lee is one of the more impressive fighters in the flyweight division and one that many see as a potential threat to current queen Valentina Shevchenko. If she defeats Calderwood at UFC 242, we could be one step closer to seeing them collide.

It’s certainly clear that the UFC rate her highly as well.

Do you think Lee will get a title shot soon?