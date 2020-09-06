Brazilian upstart, Andre ‘Sergipano’ Muniz has improved on his UFC winning streak, following his transition from Dana White’s Contender Series in August of last year.

Scoring our second straight submission stoppage of the night, the Minas Gerais native managed to wrap up an armbar victory over Polish contender, Bartosz Fabiński inside the three-minute mark of the premier frame.

Initially attempting a deep guillotine, Muniz then transitioned and briefly threatened with a triangle, before swivelling and locking up an armbar. Drawing a quickfire tap from the Pole – the 34-year-old finisher remains undefeated in the promotion, moving to 2-0 under the UFC’s banner.

Check out Muniz’s armbar triumph over Fabiński, below.

Andre Muniz with a 1st round sub! pic.twitter.com/8vb20vV5ov — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 6, 2020

HE GOT IT DONE 😤



🇧🇷Muniz gets the armbar submission in RD 1.



[ Live NOW on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/L3FvKGc1m2 — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2020