Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez – Preview and Match Odds

Andre Fili and Christian Rodriguez are set to face each other in an upcoming UFC featherweight bout scheduled for August 9, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This fight is part of UFC Fight Night and is expected to be an exciting match given the contrasting profiles of both fighters.

Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez – Odds

The current betting odds for the UFC matchup between Andre Fili and Christian Rodriguez show Rodriguez as the favorite to win, with odds around -245 to -240, while Fili is the underdog with odds around +200 to +205. These odds imply that Rodriguez has about a 68% chance to win, whereas Fili has roughly a 32% chance. The betting market has remained relatively stable with no significant recent changes in the odds.

Regarding the method of victory, Rodriguez is favored to win by decision or possibly by knockout or submission, with knockout or submission odds generally around +400 to +500 for Rodriguez. Fili’s odds for a knockout or TKO win are higher at about +800, and a submission win is considered less likely with longer odds around +2500. Decision wins for both fighters have moderate odds, with a decision win for Rodriguez around +120 and for Fili around +300.

The over/under for total rounds is set at 2.5 rounds, with the odds favoring the fight going over 2.5 rounds at about -230. This suggests that bettors and oddsmakers expect a fairly competitive and extended fight rather than a quick finish.

Over time, Christian Rodriguez has seen fluctuations in his betting line with some movement showing him as more favored as the fight approaches, reflecting growing confidence or betting interest in his chances. Fili remains the underdog.

Fili seeks to bounce back from recent losses to regain momentum, relying on his experience and striking mix to overcome the younger Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Rodriguez looks to continue his ascent and silence doubts about his consistency by defeating a seasoned veteran like Fili.

The fight promises to be a tactical and striking-heavy battle between a seasoned veteran with diverse MMA experience and a young, well-rounded prospect aiming to make a leap forward in his career. It will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 9, 2025, as part of UFC Fight Night programming. Fans can expect an intense and competitive matchup with significant implications for both fighters’ careers in the featherweight division.