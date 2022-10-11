Anderson Silva has found the burning desire to compete again after his departure from the UFC, according to Tyron Woodley.

Former UFC middleweight champion Silva is set to clash with YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Silva is widely recognized as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, holding numerous records, including the most number of consecutive wins under the UFC banner.

Following a horrific leg break injury, Silva hit a skid in his career that saw him drop five of his final six outings before leaving MMA to pursue other opportunities.

Anderson Silva found his motivation again after UFC exit, says Tyron Woodley ahead of Jake Paul fight

In an appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley gave his take on the upcoming fight between Silva and Paul. He believes leaving the UFC helped Silva find his motivation again.

“Anderson Silva, whatever he’s been doing recently in boxing after leaving the UFC tells you that he’s being recognized,” Woodley said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “You’re treated well, you feel good, you kind of sometimes fight differently. You see people get in happier situations.

“On the way out [of the UFC], he may have just been going through the motions and this new freedom that he has, which I have as well, it gives him that light to the flame underneath. [Now] you’ve got a motivated Anderson Silva.”

Woodley issued a warning about Paul’s finishing ability

Paul has taken to the boxing ring a total of five times since starting his professional career. Of the four opponents he’s faced, ‘The Problem Child’ managed to knock out every single one of them, including Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ warned Silva and others of the danger Paul possesses with his KO ability.

“He’s training his ass off,” Woodley said. “He’s got KO power and he’s learned to throw that particular punch that he’s got timing on.”