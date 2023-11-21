UFC legend Anderson Silva is in favor of doping to prevent injuries in Training camps: ‘It’s So Hypocritical’

UFC legend Anderson Silva is in favor of doping to prevent injuries from occurring during grueling fight camps.

Making the rounds to promote his new docu-series on Paramount+, the former middleweight world champion appeared on Brazil’s biggest podcast, Flow, for a three-hour conversation that covered a multitude of topics from his iconic career.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit came when Silva shared his thoughts on the use of performance-enhancing substances in mixed martial arts.

Asked about his opinion on doping, Anderson Silva doesn’t see an issue so long as athletes are using doctor-prescribed substances designed to help them stay injury-free whilst training.

“The kind of training an MMA fighter goes through is completely different than any other athlete from a combat sport… You have to train in boxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling… There was a time when everyone was getting injured. If you’re taking something on doctor’s orders, and it’s not out of control, you’re not going to get injured,” Silva said.

Anderson Silva is Still in favor of fight week testing

“That’s also not going to change a performance at all in the fight,” Silva continued. “I’m in favor of testing on fight week. If you test positive for doping on fight week, then you f*cked up. A guy who’s training to fight on the same level as those guys who are at the top, there’s no way he’s not going to get injured. There’s no way. It’s so hypocritical” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Two years removed from his horrific leg injury against Chris Weidman at UFC 168, Anderson Silva returned to the Octagon for a showdown with Nick Diaz. Silva came out on top, scoring a unanimous decision, but the decision was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for Drostanolone and Androstane, two anabolic steroids, in pre-fight drug screening.

Silva argued that a tainted sexual enhancement drug given to him by a friend following a trip to Thailand was the root cause of his positive tests. He was suspended for one year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission retroactive to the date of the fight.