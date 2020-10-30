UFC legend Anderson Silva says he has “no regrets” about his past suspensions for performance enhancing drugs.

Silva, going into what is likely his last fight, is regarded as one of the best MMA fighters of all time but one argument that is used against him is his previous sanctions for performance-enhancing drugs. Silva got popped for PED’s in 2015 shortly after his defeat of Nick Diaz at UFC 183. The 45-year-old Silva was then found once again to have failed a test with USADA before his scheduled fight with Kelvin Gastelum.

Speaking to the media ahead of his main event fight with Uriah Hall this weekend Silva spoke about his previous suspensions for PEDs, saying he has “no regrets”

“I don’t regret anything, because everything has been proven. The big problem with the media is because they give the news before they have all the results and all the concrete evidence. What happened next is that they saw that I had not used any anabolic steroids, which is what I had to prove,” Silva said.

“The other time that I also fell on doping, it was a contaminated supplement, that was proven. Unfortunately, I had to serve as a basis to change the concept of how to judge and punish the person. Nowadays, if someone falls into doping the name is not divulged until it is investigated until the last instance.” (Transcribed by AG Fight)

Do you think the failed drug tests hurt Anderson Silva’s lasting legacy in the sport?