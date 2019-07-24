Anderson Silva Grateful To Now Be U.S. Citizen

Spread the word!













Anderson Silva, a future UFC Hall of Famer, is now a citizen of the United States.

The Brazilian took the oath with his son, Kalyl, and daughter, Kaory, and is officially a citizen after years of attempting:

“I feel very happy, you know, it’s a great moment for me and my family,” Silva said (h/t MMA Junkie). “Everything USA (gave) for us, it’s time to give back, you know.”

The former champion has been living in the United States for the past 10 years, while his children have been living there for seven. Although he still has family in Brazil, he is eager to now be an American citizen:

“I have my family in Brazil. I have my mom and my brothers in Brazil. But I think this is my country now,” he said.

Even though Silva is now an American citizen, his wife, and kids, Gabriel, Joao, and Kauana, are currently looking to become citizens as well. As far as his fighting career goes, Silva is coming off of a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237.

Before that, he went the distance with Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243. Whether or not he fights again is to be seen. It will also be interesting to see if he comes out repping America in his next fight as well.

What do you make of Silva becoming a citizen of the United States?