Anderson Silva Downplays Israel Adesanya Being New Version Of Him

Anderson Silva downplays the belief that rising prospect Israel Adesanya can be the new version of him, which has been talked about as of late.

These two fighters are slated to meet inside of the Octagon at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event. The former UFC middleweight champion is one of the best to ever do it, and part of his success was his style of fighting.

Adesanya has a similar style which is why fight fans keep comparing the two fighters to each other. For Silva, he doesn’t see those comparisons and instead, believes this prospect is his own fighter.

No Comparisons

“Michael Jordan and LeBron and Kobe (Bryant) is the next level,” Silva said to MMAJunkie. “I’m normal guy, and Israel, too. Israel is a great fighter. I think he’s super talented. He’s young, he has a brilliant future ahead in this sport. I believe he might be a version of him. He’ll become a better version of himself.”



“I believe Israel is not my new version. But I think this fight is very interesting. Because I believe this is the first time I have the opponent (with) the same style. That’s a good test for my martial arts skills.”

UFC 234 is set to be held on February 10, 2019, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on ESPN+.

