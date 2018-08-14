Anderson Silva ‘Absolutely’ Still Wants Georges St-Pierre Fight

It appears Anderson Silva absolutely still wants Georges St-Pierre and the payday a super fight with his fellow legend would bring.

Super fights have been coming increasingly popular in mixed martial arts (MMA) the last few years. Take Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier for instance, or Conor McGregor versus anyone. However, one of the most talked-about megafights in UFC never quite materialized.

When Anderson Silva reigned over the middleweight division and Georges St-Pierre was the current welterweight king, all the talk was of a once in a lifetime fight to settle the GOAT debate. For whatever reason, that fight never gained the traction needed to come to fruition.

But no matter how much things change they tend to stay the same. It appears Silva is still very much interested in a fight with the 37-year-old Canadian.

“Yeah, absolutely. Georges is the great name in Canada; I’m the big name in Brazil. I believe everybody in this sport [would] like to see Georges and Anderson Silva in a super fight,” said Silva in an interview with Inquisitr.”

St-Pierre famously stated in May of 2017 that he had no interest in a potential super fight with Silva.

Only time will tell if one of the most talked about MMA fights of all time will ever materialize.