Amazing Fan-Made Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Promo (Video)

On January 18, Conor McGregor will make his highly-anticipated Octagon return in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner. “The Notorious” will meet Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight main event.

McGregor hasn’t fought since October of last year when he was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, he looks to get back in the win column when he takes on longtime veteran and former 155-pound title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone and McGregor have had run-ins with each other in the past, but never got the chance to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

Now, they’ll headline from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the first PPV of 2020. Ahead of the show, a fan has released an epic promo for the fight on YouTube. Check it out below.

UFC 246 Card

Main Card

  • Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
  • Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card

  • Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
  • Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
  • Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims

  • Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
  • Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
  • Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Who are you picking in McGregor vs. Cerrone at UFC 246?

