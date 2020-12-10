It didn’t take long for Amanda Ribas to get a new opponent.

The surging women’s strawweight contender was originally set to face Michelle Waterson at the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view event on January 23. However, it was recently reported that Waterson had to pull out with the reasons being undisclosed for now.

Instead, Ribas is now set to face fellow Brazilian Marina Rodriguez as both fighters have agreed to face each other on short notice. That’s according to sources close to MMA Fighting who confirmed the news after an initial report from Ag.Fight.

As per MMA Fighting, both sides have verbally agreed but contracts still have to be issued and signed.

Ribas remains undefeated in the UFC ever since she signed with the promotion in 2019. Her last outing saw her submit Paige VanZant with an armbar at UFC 251 in July. She also holds wins over Randa Markos, Mackenzie Dern and Emily Whitmire.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, will be looking to return to the win column after losing a split verdict to Carla Esparza in January — her first professional defeat. In total, she is 2-1-2 with the UFC, having notably drawn two fights against Markos and Cynthia Calvillo.

UFC 257 will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. No location has been officially confirmed but it is expected to take place on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

Who do you have winning this strawweight contest?