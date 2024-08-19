Amanda Ribas vs. Mackenzie Dern 2 booked for December Showdown at UFC Fight Night Tampa

A rematch five years in the making, Amanda Ribas vs. Mackenzie Dern 2 has been booked for December 14 live from Tampa, Florida, part of UFC Fight Night 249.

Amanda Ribas vs. Mackenzie Dern

In 2019, Brazil’s Amanda Ribas was able to earn a lopsided unanimous decision victory against Jiu-Jitsu standout Mackenzie Dern. Since then, both fighters have earned a solid spot ranked in the top ten and will be looking to potentially break into the top five with a victory.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Mackenzie Dern poses on the scale during the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Ribas has been training out of the American Top Team to sharpen her already top-quality skills when it comes to Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In her UFC run, she has been able to defeat notable opponents such as Mackenzie Dern, Paige VanZant, Virna Jandiroba, and Viviane Araújo, among others. Most recently, she is coming off of a loss to former champion Rose Namajunas.

The fan-favorite Mackenzie Dern struggled in her early UFC career to keep her weight steady, but since then has been solid when it comes to the scales and cage work. With her background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, she has been able to defeat Angela Hill, Tecia Torres, Nina Nunes, and more. In her most recent bout, she was able to defeat the highly respected grappler Loopy Godinez.

Both of these fighters have a Jiu-Jitsu base but have developed some impressive striking as well. Dern is recognized for her solid jab and the power in her overhand. Last year, Ribas was able to earn a TKO victory with a shocking spinning backkick against Luana Pinheiro.

The Brazilian-American Mackenzie Dern will be looking to avenge her prior loss to the highly skilled Amanda Ribas when they rematch on December 14 at a UFC Fight Night Event. No other bouts are currently booked for this event just yet.