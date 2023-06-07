Synonymous with being described as the greatest female fighter of all time, the Lioness, Amanda Nunes is the sport’s only woman to date who simultaneously holds titles in two UFC divisions, reigning as the current Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight and Featherweight queen pin. Nunes, now at 35 years of age, has accomplished everything there is to achieve with very few blemishes on her career and legacy so far.

So many fans are left wondering what is there for Nunes actually to achieve. Nunes will have plenty of options in sports once she retires down various different paths, but one that intrigues many the most and also the potential Queen of could come within UFC’s new partner company since Endeavour took over WWE, as a professional wrestler.

Amanda Nunes weighs up move to professional wrestling

“If the contract is amazing, why not?” Amanda Nunes told New York Post regarding possibly joining WWE at some point. “What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways.”

Despite being the first woman to become a double champion in the UFC, she wouldn’t be the first to transition over to WWE, not even in the Bantamweight division with current WWE Tag-Team champion, Ronda Rousey at the helm in WWE at the moment.

Brazil’s “Lionness” and future hall of famer seeks an additional career UFC title defense against Mexico’s Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.