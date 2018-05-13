Amanda Nunes Batters Raquel Pennington To Retain UFC Title

Amanda Nunes had a dominant performance against Raquel Pennington.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC 224. Women’s bantamweight champion Nunes defended her 135-pound gold against Pennington. “The Lioness” had home field advantage as the bout took place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Right away, Nunes landed a leg kick that dropped Pennington. “Rocky” had her back near the fence. Another leg kick saw Pennington drop momentarily. Both fighters exchanged strikes. Nunes looked to have a clear speed advantage and her output was higher. Pennington kept having to adjust her top. Pennington went for a takedown, but was thwarted. It was a clear round for Nunes.

Round two was underway and a body kick was there for Nunes. Pennington landed an uppercut. “Rocky” began to press the action a bit more. Nunes connected with a spinning back kick to the body. Two knees landed for Nunes, but Pennington caught a kick. Nunes was taken down with less than 50 seconds left in the round. The round ended with both fighters throwing leather.

The third frame began and Nunes avoided a takedown attempt. A combination was there for “The Lioness.” Pennington ran right into a takedown. Pennington wrapped up the arms of Nunes to avoid any damage. The fight was stood back up. Pennington ate a knee to the body, but was able to catch the leg. Nunes broke free quickly. The right eye of Pennington showed some swelling. A right hand followed by a left was there for Pennington. Nunes answered with a right hand. Nunes landed a knee at the end of the round.

Nunes threw a body kick followed by a straight right hand. A hard leg kick buckled Pennington and Nunes took advantage with a right hand. Nunes tripped her opponent to send her to the mat. The action returned standing and Nunes landed three knees to the body. Pennington ate another knee and went for a takedown. A knee to the head was there for Nunes. She continued to be on the offensive. This round was all Nunes and blood formed from the nose of Pennington.

Before the round began, Pennington told her corner that she was done. Instead of calling to stop the fight, her corner encouraged her to compete in the fifth round.

Nunes took her opponent down and landed an elbow. A ton of blood poured from Pennington’s nose. Nunes landed some followup ground-and-pound for the stoppage win.

Final Result: Amanda Nunes def. Raquel Pennington via TKO (strikes) – R5, 2:36