Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington Full Fight Video Highlights

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes secured her third title defense by battering Raquel Pennington in a fifth-round TKO stoppage in the main event of last night’s (Sat., May 12, 2018) UFC 224 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pennington certainly had her moments with a few crisp strikes and a strong takedown, yet the advantage of the champion was clear from the outset when she dropped ‘Rocky’ with the very first strike of the bout, a low leg kick. ‘The Lioness’ maintained a nonstop pace of relentless pressure from there, pushing Pennington against the fence with a rapid, athletic arsenal of low kicks, punches, and knees.

Nunes appeared well on her way to winning every round of the five-round title affair, but she ultimately ended it before that when she took Pennington to the ground and opened up her already badly broken nose with an elbow, resulting in a brutal TKO and a river of blood perhaps unnecessarily flowing from the challenger.

The manner of the finish perhaps could have been avoided as Pennington said she was ‘done’ in between the fourth and fifth rounds, to which her corner urged to fight on, but that’s a different story to discuss in the aftermath of the action-packed UFC 224.

For now, watch the highlights of Nunes’ latest impressive victory right here: