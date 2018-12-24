Amanda Nunes Voices Concern Over Tax Change Caused By UFC 232 Move

Amanda Nunes is the latest fighter to voice her aggravation over the UFC 232 venue change and state tax that go es along with it.

Many other UFC fighters competing on this weekend’s year-ending pay-per-view have expressed their frustrations regarding travel plans. However, “The Lioness'” main beef has to do with the fact she will now be paying significantly higher taxes in California than she would in Nevada.

Well… wasn’t expecting to pay California state taxes this Holiday season. #UFC232 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 24, 2018

“Well… wasn’t expecting to pay California state taxes this Holiday season,” Amanda Nunes wrote on Twitter (h/t Fansided).

Dave Doyle of MMA Fighting raised an extremely valid point on Twitter. That was fighters competing at UFC 232 are going to lose a sizeable chunk of change due to crossing state lines.

Meanwhile, UFC 232 fighters are losing, depending on their income bracket, somewhere between 9.25-13 percent of their purses due to the card being moved from no-tax Nevada to high-tax California. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) December 24, 2018

“UFC 232 fighters are losing, depending on their income bracket, somewhere between 9.25-13 percent of their purses due to the card being moved from no-tax Nevada to high-tax California,” explained Doyle.

For now anyway it looks as though Nunes’ fiancee Nina Ansaroff’s plans to buy a new car are on hold.

There goes my new car…. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 24, 2018

“There goes my new car…” Ansaroff wrote.

Sorry 😐 love — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 24, 2018

“Sorry love,” Nunes replied.

While the UFC ultimately decided to move the enitre event on just six days notice, it seems they did have a reasonable alternative. Many fans wondered why the promotion didnt move Nunes vs. Cyborg into the new main event for UFC 232.

According to UFC President Dana White, that just wasn’t feasible.

“You know I’m not afraid to cancel a fight,” White told MMAjunkie on Sunday. “I’m not going to move a whole (expletive) event to Los Angeles because we need Jon Jones to fight on Saturday because money, or we need … none of that (expletive). Jon Jones has trained for this fight. Gustafsson has trained for this fight. This fight needs to happen in this division. This fight should happen, and it’s going to happen because he didn’t do anything wrong.”