Off the back of her retirement from active competition in mixed martial arts, Amanda Nunes has officially relinquished the undisputed bantamweight championship, however, the Brazilian still remains the featherweight titleholder as part of the latest rankings update.

Nunes, now the former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 289 earlier this month successfully defended the throne in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over challenger, Irene Aldana.

In the immediate aftermath of the triumph, Bahia veteran, Nunes, officially retired from combat sports with immediate effect, laying both her championship belts on the Octagon canvas – as well as her fight-worn gloves.

Amanda Nunes also removed from pound-for-pound listings

And as per the official rankings update this Tuesday afternoon, Nunes, a former two-weight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been removed as champion in the bantamweight limit in the official UFC rankings, however, remains titleholder at the featherweight limit, who currently contains no official rankings.

Furthermore, the Brazilian has also been removed from the top of the official female pound-for-pound pile, with undisputed flyweight champion and Guadalajara fan-favorite, Alexa Grasso promoted to the top of the official rankings spot to boot.

Touted as the greatest female fighter of all time, over the course of her UFC tenure, Amanda Nunes turned in a roughshod run of victories against the likes of Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Raquel Pennington, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Felicia Spencer, Megan Anderson, Julianna Peña, and Irene Aldana.

Refusing to entertain the possibility of a return to the Octagon following her immediate retirement, Nunes has also claimed whoever strikes gold in her absence will only be viewed as a “fake” gold holder.

In Amanda Nunes’ absence, former champion, Julianna Peña has offered to fight before the close of the year in a vacant title fight – with surging flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield welcoming the opportunity to make a division leap in pursuit of gold.