Amanda Nunes Says She’s ‘100 Percent’ MMA’s GOAT – Male Or Female

Newly-crowned women’s double champ Amanda Nunes is on deservedly top of the MMA world after knocking out Cris Cyborg at last weekend’s UFC 232. Now, the GOAT talk is running rampant for ‘The Lioness.’

Her shocking 51-second destruction of the woman who many felt was the previous greatest of all-time in female MMA has her squarely in the conversation for that title. Many believe she’s already there. It’s hard to argue with that title, as she’s now beaten every other woman who could be considered for it. She’s also done so in destructive fashion.

Nunes is among those who agree with that assessment of the situation as well. She recently told TMZ Sports that there was no longer any question she was the greatest of all-time:

“I’m 100 percent sure. I think everybody says that. Everybody. It’s not even a question anymore. This is my answer: yes, yes, yes, I am.”

The Best Ever Period?

Nunes took that declaration up another big notch, however, by proclaiming that she was the greatest fighter of all-time period, not just the women’s GOAT:

“Yeah, definitely. I just bea t t he most dominant woman on the planet. I just bea t t he girl, all thes e f emale fighters are scared, I just bea t t hat gir l e verybody thought nobod y w as ever going to beat again. Ever. She only loses one time in her life and one time afte r t hat sh e n ever loses for 13 years. I t hink it was 13 years. I tak e t hat fight and it’s only 51 seconds. That is amazing. I’ m s upposed to be considere d e verything. The best fighter, the best whatever. I’ m s upposed to b e t he No. 1.”

There’s no doubt Nunes is quickly becoming one of the best fighters of all-time, but claiming she’s the best overall may be a bit hasty. Fighters like Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and Jon Jones have all put on longer reigns of dominance that many would argue outweigh Nunes’ body of work at this point.

She could well be on her way to achieving that feat, but she still has some work to do. Where do you think she stands among the true greats of the fight game?