Amanda Nunes Reveals Why She’s Delaying Cris Cyborg Fight

The ongoing saga between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg continues.

Nunes is fresh off a successful women’s bantamweight title defense over Raquel Pennington in May which was her seventh in a row to go along with her list of wins over some of the biggest names in the sport including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Valentina Shevchenko.

It’s been well documented that the UFC featherweight champion is hopeful to fight Nunes at the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view event as she was last seen in the Octagon when she was able to score a win over Yana Kunitskaya to retain her UFC women’s featherweight strap in March via the first-round TKO.

However, the problem with that is the fact that the UFC women’s bantamweight champion wants to delay this upcoming super fight until December at the UFC 232 pay-per-view and has a good reason as to why she is holding back on accepting this fight which could be argued as the biggest fight in the history of female MMA.

While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show this week, Nunes explained why she’d prefer that this fight occur later on in the year, which is all due to promotion as well as to heal from a nagging foot injury and is still not able to kick properly.

“We need some time to promote this fight,” Nunes said (via ESPN).“I still can’t kick very well. I still can’t run very well,” Nunes told Helwani. “I’m better, but I still need time for therapy.”

If she is able to win this fight then it would mark the fact that she would become just the third fighter in UFC history to be a champion in two weight classes at the same time, which would no doubt be pretty impressive.

The UFC is facing a big problem with the UFC 228 PPV event, which is slated to go down on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, as the promotion has yet to book the main event or any fights for that matter at this point.