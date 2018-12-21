Amanda Nunes Offers Honest Take About State Of Women’s Bantamweight Division

Amanda Nunes offers her honest take about the state of her division while preparing for one of the biggest fights of her career right now. UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will take on the UFC women’s bantamweight champion at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

While doing a concerce call to promote this co-headliner with the media, Nunes gave some interesting comments. It turns out that there was a good reason as to why she decided to take this fight. A bout that was outside of her division.

This is when Nunes explained that she has no contenders right now as they’re all injued . Thus, it was the perfect time to move up and fight for some additional gold.

The UFC champ also stated that she views Cyborg differently than what other fighters see her. In her eyes, Cyborg is beatable and vows to prove that come fight night.



“I have nobody right now in my division, (via MMAFighting.com’s Twitter account). “All of my contenders are injured. Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody. She’s human. She makes mistakes. This is the moment every fighter looks forward to. The moment to challenge yourself, see what you’re capable of.”

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.