Amanda Nunes will look to make her sixth consecutive successful title defense at UFC 265, potentially tying Ronda Rousey‘s record for the most title defenses by a women in a single division. UFC 265 will take place on August 7th.

Atop of the card, Nunes will be challenged by UFC veteran Julianna Pena, who won her last fight by rear-naked choke against Sara McMann at UFC 257. Pena, unlike most challengers facing one of the most preeminent women fighters to ever grace the octagon, has been exceptionally vocal ahead of her title fight against Nunes.

Ahead of UFC 265, Pena has welcomed any chance to voice her opinion on her upcoming fight, making some valiant claims in what she expects. She has touted her grappling as the deciding factor in this fight, stating she does not believe Nunes will be able to defend her takedowns. Nunes has been somewhat taken aback by these comments and has expressed her amusement.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Nunes said, “Those kind of girls bring the best of me in the cage. I love what she did. She got it. I’m happy for her, and we’re going to see each other soon. I know she don’t have nothing to lose, so I’m still ready. Nobody is going to take this from me. I’m going to become a lion inside the cage, and no one is going to take that belt from me.”

She goes on to tell MMA Junkie, “All my opponents, it’s the same thing. Since I get this belt, they say the same thing. None of them has been able to stop me. She’s going to be the next. She’s not going to stop me with her wrestling. I promise you. We’re going to do interview again like, ‘I told you. She’s not stopping me.’ I will defend, and I will take her down, and I will finish her on the floor. She’s good with her wrestling, but also she has a lot of holes. The girls that I finish submit her. Valentina and Germaine – two strikers – submitted her. So she has a lot of holes. I will do the same.”

Nunes has not lost since 2014 and has rattled off 12 consecutive wins, winning over half of them by stoppage. Pena has a tall task at hand against the double-champion, but seems to be welcoming all pessimists.

Will Amanda Nunes continue her dominance over mixed martial arts or will Julianna Pena be the one to halt the supremacy?