Amanda Lemos scores decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in epic three-Round war – UFC 298 Highlights
Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos closed out the UFC 298 prelims with a bang on Saturday night.
Stepping in for a short-notice showdown with the one-time UFC title challenger, Dern showed her heart and determination throughout the three-round affair, never backing down even when she was battered and bloody in the second round.
Dern’s lead leg was compromised in the early going due to a series of vicious calf kicks courtesy of Lemos, but that didn’t stop Dern from marching forward and letting her hands go. Lemos nearly scored a finish in the second when Dern came rushing in and caught a counter that immediately busted up the Brazilian-American beauty’s nose. Still, Dern never let up and narrowly escaped with a victory in the third after controlling a majority of the round with her world-class BJJ.
But despite her best efforts, it was Lemos who would have her hand raised after 15 grueling minutes.
Official Result: Amanda Lemos def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)