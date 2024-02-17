Amanda Lemos scores decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in epic three-Round war – UFC 298 Highlights

Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos closed out the UFC 298 prelims with a bang on Saturday night.

Stepping in for a short-notice showdown with the one-time UFC title challenger, Dern showed her heart and determination throughout the three-round affair, never backing down even when she was battered and bloody in the second round.

Dern’s lead leg was compromised in the early going due to a series of vicious calf kicks courtesy of Lemos, but that didn’t stop Dern from marching forward and letting her hands go. Lemos nearly scored a finish in the second when Dern came rushing in and caught a counter that immediately busted up the Brazilian-American beauty’s nose. Still, Dern never let up and narrowly escaped with a victory in the third after controlling a majority of the round with her world-class BJJ.

But despite her best efforts, it was Lemos who would have her hand raised after 15 grueling minutes.

Official Result: Amanda Lemos def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos at UFC 298:

LEMOS is exhibiting a STRIKING CLINIC on MACKENZIE DERN



DERN needs to take this fight to the ground#UFC298 pic.twitter.com/GVJ1yDleEa — Degenerate George (@DGen_george) February 18, 2024

🥵 Pressão absurda de Amanda Lemos em Mackenzie Dern! Quase sai o nocaute no segundo round!#UFCBR | #UFC298pic.twitter.com/3DZpMFJGqu — FutbooBR 🇧🇷 (@FutbooBR) February 18, 2024

Mackenzie Dern got DOMINATED on the FEET but won Round 3



a case of TOO LITTLE TOO LATE



Lemos with the UNANIMOUS DECISION#UFC298 pic.twitter.com/dwJQW3H4Y6 — Degenerate George (@DGen_george) February 18, 2024

Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos share a moment after a wild fight.



Who won? #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/bdXQdpfnBK — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024