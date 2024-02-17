Amanda Lemos scores decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in epic three-Round war – UFC 298 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos closed out the UFC 298 prelims with a bang on Saturday night.

Stepping in for a short-notice showdown with the one-time UFC title challenger, Dern showed her heart and determination throughout the three-round affair, never backing down even when she was battered and bloody in the second round.

Dern’s lead leg was compromised in the early going due to a series of vicious calf kicks courtesy of Lemos, but that didn’t stop Dern from marching forward and letting her hands go. Lemos nearly scored a finish in the second when Dern came rushing in and caught a counter that immediately busted up the Brazilian-American beauty’s nose. Still, Dern never let up and narrowly escaped with a victory in the third after controlling a majority of the round with her world-class BJJ.

But despite her best efforts, it was Lemos who would have her hand raised after 15 grueling minutes.

Official Result: Amanda Lemos def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos at UFC 298:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

