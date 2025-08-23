Aljamain Sterling Clinches Clear Win Over Brian Ortega in Lackluster Co-Main Event – UFC Shanghai Highlights

Aljamain Sterling delivered a dominant performance against former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega in the UFC Shanghai co-main event.

It was all Sterling through the first 10 minutes as the ‘Funk Master’ busted up Ortega’s lead leg and led the dance. Unfortunately, the fight failed to deliver much in the way of fireworks, prompting the live crowd in China to voice their displeasure following the second stanza.

Likely down 20-18 after two, Ortega attempted to pick up the pace in the third, though his output still paled in comparison to the former bantamweight champion.

With the fight getting away from Ortega, Sterling secured his first takedown of the fight in the fourth, working ‘T-City’ to the mat with a minute to go. Sterling unleashed a flurry of strikes just before the bell, putting up way up on the scorecards ahead of the fifth and final round.

With his back against the wall, Ortega landed a big right hand that had Sterling backpedaling with just over two minutes to go in the fight. However, Ortega’s aggression allowed Sterling to change levels and take ‘T-City’ to the mat with 60 seconds to go. Aljo’ proceeded to tee off on Ortega with time ticking down, securing a clean sweep and his biggest featherweight win yet.

Official Result: Aljamain Sterling def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Check out Highlights From Aljamain Sterling vs. Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai: