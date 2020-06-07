Aljamain Sterling Submits Cory Sandhagen – UFC 250 Highlights

Spread the word!













Aljamain Sterling all but cemented his place as the next fighter in line for the bantamweight title.

Sterling took on Cory Sandhagen on the UFC 250 main card on Saturday in a fight many considered to be a title eliminator contest. And it was all “Funk Master” right from the get go as he was aggressive early on and ended up getting Sandhagen on the ground.

Although Sandhagen did well to battle a rear-naked choke attempt, Sterling was able to adjust and lock it in again as the former tapped before going to sleep.

You can watch the finish below:

Aljamain Sterling submits Corey Sandhagen in the first round…



Aljo is the truth.🤫#UFC250 pic.twitter.com/MVGfOKitZS — Sports Plug (@SportsPlug_) June 7, 2020

What did you think of Sterling’s finish and performance?