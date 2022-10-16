UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling met up with Andrew and Tristan Tate ahead of his bout at UFC 280.

Sterling is set to defend his 135lb title next Saturday in Abu Dhabi in the co-main event of UFC 280 against T.J. Dillashaw. To get acclimatised to the heat and the time difference, athletes tend to go out a couple of weeks early and doing so also allows the fighters to enjoy the luxuries of Dubai.

‘Funk Master’ would post to his twitter him pictured with controversial internet sensation Andrew Tate and his more reserved but just as opinionated brother Tristan Tate.

Top G’s never die! Good chopping it up with you fellas 💪🏾

The Tate’s garnered worldwide attention earlier this year after their internet campaign saw their controversial videos reach millions of people. Both have come under heavy scrutiny due people deeming their language and beliefs to be misogynistic and their message, often aimed at young men, regarded as harmful.

The older and more infamous brother, Andrew, was banned from all major social media outlets including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Aljamain Sterling backlash

It wouldn’t surprise you that Sterling would catch some heat from fans, with many replying to him criticising him for supporting the Tate’s.

You know that shit is fake right? The information is literally out there or y’all can keep listening to the painted narrative that’s much easier to digest. I dug into and was relieved that they aren’t actually shit people. And no, not everything they’ve said, I agree with. https://t.co/WwRvnuwEQf — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022 “You know that shit is fake right? Sterling said. “The information is literally out there or y’all can keep listening to the painted narrative that’s much easier to digest. I dug into and was relieved that they aren’t actually shit people. And no, not everything they’ve said, I agree with.”

I appreciate the words. I don’t live by his moniker, but I understand some things he gets at and understand how some things are out of context in short format clips. That said, I don’t agree w/everything from all people I’ve met or spoken with nor do I have time to vet everything https://t.co/lGM2tb7Wcm — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022 “I appreciate the words. I don’t live by his moniker, but I understand some things he gets at and understand how some things are out of context in short format clips. That said, I don’t agree w/everything from all people I’ve met or spoken with nor do I have time to vet everything.”

