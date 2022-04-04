UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has assured his fans that he is capable of showing much more than he did in his original fight with Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Aljamain Sterling technically won the bout with Yan. However, this was due to ‘No Mercy’ landing an illegal knee that left Sterling unable to continue. Yan had been well on his way to winning the fight until that point, and the fact that Sterling walked away with the title left a bad taste in the mouth of many of those watching.

However, speaking on his YouTube Channel, Sterling has given some insight as to why he was so off form that night.

“I think I messed up the day of the fight,” said the ‘Funk Master.’ “I had a beautiful morning shake up, 20 minutes strong, hard pace. I felt like my lungs would never get tired, my arms, my muscles, everything felt phenomenal. Then, just not eating the way I normally do right after, not putting the fuel back into my body to actually go a 25 minutes pace for what I put out. The expenditure of energy, it was just way too much for what I put back into my body after having my morning shake out. Anyone who was there that day, they saw, it looked like I was possessed by a demon that morning, so to go from that to what I did that night, was to me, disgraceful, in the sense of that’s not even a glimpse of what I’m capable of. Especially for how hard I worked, it was very disheartening for myself, because I know how much I put into it and I know that’s not even a fraction of what I can do.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting).

Aljamain Sterling Vows Not To Make The Same Mistake Again, Plans To ‘Right The Wrong’

Aljamain Sterling will have the chance to rectify his mistake in the original fight this weekend when he rematches Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. Since their first fight, Yan has claimed the UFC bantamweight interim title, and will be looking to unify the titles on the 9th of April.

However, Sterling appears to be in a mentally strong headspace right now, and is using his performance in the first fight to motivate him to achieve more this time around.

“At the end of the day, I take full responsibility for what happened to me because it’s myself ultimately,” Sterling said. “But feeling that type of difference from any other day when you feel like you’re on top of the world and ready to show out, it’s very, very frustrating. It’s been a long year and I can’t wait to get back out there and right the wrong.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting).

Do you think Aljamain Sterling with overcome Petr Yan this time around?

