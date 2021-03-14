UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has called for the promotion to use a different type of glove in the aftermath of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

The UFC Vegas 21 main event came to an unfortunate end in round two.

As Edwards landed a body kick his outstretched finger inadvertently poked his opponent in the eye.

Muhammad dropped to the ground, crying in pain. It quickly became clear the #13 ranked welterweight was unable to continue and the fight was declared a no-contest.

Sterling was quick to take to social media to react to the incident. ‘Funk Master’ even called on the UFC to act on the unfortunate event by introducing a new type of glove that will help reduce the number of eye pokes we see in the Octagon.

“We need new gloves. Period! They’re out there,” Sterling wrote on Twitter. “I just don’t understand what we’re waiting for to make these changes. How many more eye injuries do we need to bring these new gloves in, that significantly reduce the spreading of the fingers. #UFCVegas21”

We need new gloves. Period!



They’re out there. I just don’t understand what we’re waiting for to make these changes. How many more eye injuries do we need to bring these new gloves in, that significantly reduce the spreading of the fingers.#UFCVegas21 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

Do you agree with the bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling? Do the UFC need to use different gloves so we can avoid eye pokes in the Octagon?