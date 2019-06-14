Aljamain Sterling Called Out By Top Contender For Interim Title Fight

Spread the word!













Aljamain Sterling has been vocal about wanting a title shot, but he might have to get through one top fellow prospect to do so.

This comes days after Sterling beat Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. As a result of the win, “The Funkmaster” extended his win streak to four-straight inside the Octagon.

Top 135-pound prospect Petr Yan recently called out Sterling through the power of social media. Yan has seen Sterling talking about how he wants a shot at UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. However, Yan believes that if Cejudo defends his flyweight title next, then he should fight Sterling for the interim bantamweight title in the main event of UFC Moscow.

It should be noted that the UFC has yet to announce a fight card in Russia, but there is an event that doesn’t have a location revealed set for November 22 for the UFC on ESPN+ 22 show.

Yan took to his official Twitter account where he wrote the following:

“If Cejudo will defend his flyweight title next, I can fight @FunkMaster_UFC for the interim belt in the main event of UFC Moscow in November. Anyone else like this idea? @danawhite @seanshelby.”