Petr Yan: I’d Beat Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo On The Same Night

UFC bantamweight contender Petr Yan is not lacking in confidence whatsoever.

The Russian enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Jimmie Rivera at UFC 237 this past weekend. It extended his hot streak to five straight wins since debuting in the UFC last year. He wasn’t the only bantamweight in action on the night either. Aljamain Sterling defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in a pivotal 135-pound clash while Henry Cejudo became the bantamweight champion following his TKO win over Marlon Moraes.

Many now believe Sterling should be Cejudo’s first bantamweight title defense, however, Yan was not impressed with his performance. In fact, he went as far as saying he would defeat both fighters on the same night:

“I watched (Aljamain) Sterling’s (win over Pedro Munhoz), and with all due respect, I was not impressed at all,” Yan said at the post-fight press conference. “I would beat him and the champion (Henry Cejudo) in one night.”

Yan Wants Two Belts As Well

Following his win over Moraes, Cejudo called out the likes of Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber. Yan would naturally like the next title shot, but is willing to wait and see what the UFC decides.

As for his thoughts on Cejudo’s choice of callouts? Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t know, maybe he just wants to fight the old guys,” Yan added. “I’m young, hungry, 26 years old, and I’m eager to take this opportunity to fight for the belt. I want to have two belts on my shoulder too.”

Whatever happens when it comes to Cejudo’s first title defense, there’s certainly bound to be some unhappy fighters.